In a continuous war against drug menace, Assam police has recovered 152 soap boxes containing 1.995 kg suspected Heroin and apprehended two persons of two neighbouring states.

As per reports, the Dillai Police recovered a huge amount of heroin while intercepting a car on 12 Mile under Dillai PS in Karbi Anglong district.

Moreover, further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to his twitter handle to inform the news, he wrote “ #waragainstdrugs In a big and smart op, @assampoliceintercepted a car at 12 Mile under Dillai PS and recovered 152 soap boxes containing 1.995 kg suspected Heroin. Two persons of 2 neighbouring states apprehended. Further investigation is on.

Keep it up Assam Police.”