On Wednesday, activist and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi demanded that Assam enact an Article 370-like provision for the "Constitutional safeguard" of the state's indigenous people.

"We have demanded that the Center implement Article 370 or 371 (A), 371 (F), and 371 (J) in Assam to provide constitutional protection to the people of the state. “Until Article 370 or 371 (A)-style safeguards are enforced, the state’s indigenous people would be at risk,” Gogoi added.

The lone MLA opposed a complete overhaul of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), arguing that it should instead be done gradually.

“The 100 per cent revision of the NRC is undemocratic, unconstitutional. The NRC is just an issue for the BJP. They have no agenda to give safeguard to the indigenous people of Assam,” he remarks.

He further claimed that the BJP and RSS are just interested in creating a Hindu Rashtra.

"Their objective goes against the Indian Constitution and the country's diversity." Attacking minorities on a regular basis is not good for the country or democracy. "Before implementing the Uniform Civil Code, there should be a debate," he stated.

Further, he added that the government should work for the development of indigenous Muslims of the state, and “not divide the Muslims”.

“Everybody knows who are the indigenous Muslims and who are the migrated Muslims. We don’t want any division,” he added.

Article 370 recognises the state's special status in terms of autonomy and the right to enact laws that affect the state's permanent citizens.