Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on December 5 slammed AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal for his controversial remarks on ‘Hindus’ and said that if Badruddin Ajmal is ready to bear the expenses of children then we should definitely give birth to 10-12 children.

Speaking at the foundation laying ceremony of various schemes in Bongaigaon the Chief Minister said that Badruddin Ajmal is a cheap politician and he has no right to speak against the Hindu Community.He said that Ajmal’s remarks has hurt people’s sentiment and he should refrain himself from giving such lewd comments.

“If he is ready to bear the expenses of children, I will come forward will advice everyone to give birth to as many children as they can. And, he if cant’ bear the expenses, he has no right to pass such comments.”, Himanta Biswa Sarma Said.

“Children will be born, they will not be able to school, they will not be able to study. What is the point in giving birth to so many children if such facilities are not provided to children.” He added.

Himanta Biswa Sarma requested Muslim women to give birth to children and make them doctor or engineers or professors.

“ If children are deprived of basic education, our society and our culture will be destroyed.”, Sarma said.

The Chief Minister said that Badruddin Ajmal has made those remarks for political gain and to get votes of muslim population. He further urged people not to listen to cheap people like Ajmal.

“ Make your children doctor and engineers and teachers and professors and get rid of people like badruddin Ajmal.” Sarma said.

“ We need children who can become Hima Das, Nayanmoni Saikia and Lovlina Borgihain.This way we can build ‘New Assam’” , he added.

In his speech, the Chief Minister stressed on the need to provide education to children and said that poverty can be eradicated from the society only if we provide education to our children.