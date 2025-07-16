West Karbi Anglong lauds Assam CM for anti-encroachment drive

Residents of Assam’s hill district gathered in large numbers for a series of “Gratitude Programmes” celebrating the State Government’s drive to free government land, reserved forests, pasturelands, wetlands, religious sites and other public holdings from encroachment.

The Thanksgiving events, held at Jirikingding under the Amreng MAC Constituency and in the Amri Assembly Constituency, praised Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma’s campaign to reclaim and protect Assam’s public and heritage lands.

Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ronghang led the ceremonies alongside Lok Sabha MP Amarsing Tisso and BJP West Karbi Anglong District President Radip Ronghang.

Addressing villagers and party workers, the CEM said the anti‑encroachment initiative “has restored community ownership and safeguarded the ecological and cultural legacy of the hill districts.” MP Tisso added that clearing illegal occupation would pave the way for planned development, especially in agriculture and tourism.



Also Read: Heavy landslide hits Hangrum in Dima Hasao; one dead, five injured

Local leaders, student bodies and civil‑society groups participated in prayer meetings, cultural performances and tree‑plantation drives to mark the occasion. Speakers stressed that the reclaimed plots—ranging from grazing reserves to ancestral worship sites—will now be mapped and protected through joint monitoring by the district administration and village councils.

Residents in Amri and adjoining areas credited the rapid progress to coordination between the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council and State revenue officials, noting that several wetlands had already been restored for community fishing and irrigation.

Officials said the land‑reclamation campaign will continue in phases across West and East Karbi Anglong, with special emphasis on securing wildlife corridors and forest buffers ahead of the monsoon.