The Border Security Force (BSF) has ordered a court of inquiry to ascertain as how one of its sniffer dogs deployed at a Border Outpost (BOB) on the Bangladesh border in Shillong, gave birth to three pups.

The court of inquiry has been ordered following the rules of BSF which states that a BSF dog is not supposed to get pregnant in a high-security zone and under the constant vigil and protection of its handlers.

The rules further say that the canines are permitted to breed only on the advice and under the supervision of the veterinary wing of the force.

''In compliance of station headquarters, BSF Shillong, Ajeet Singh, Deputy Commandant, is hereby detailed to conduct a Summary Court of Inquiry (SCOI) to investigate the circumstances under which dog Lalcy (Female) of 43 Bn delivered three pups at BOP Baghmara on December 5, 2022, at around 10 AM,'' the order read.

It is worth mentioning that special precaution is taken regarding the training, breeding, vaccination, diet, and health of search dogs in other central forces including BSF.

Their trainers are often deployed and their health is regularly checked at very short intervals and the sniffer dogs posted on BSF camp, BOP, or any other duty are not allowed to go out of sight.

If they are at camp or BOP, there is a security cordon and no outside dogs i.e street dogs can enter the camp.



As per experts, female dogs of most breeds can become pregnant twice during a year.

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