In a sharp rebuttal to Pakistan’s emerging narrative attempting to raise fears over China potentially halting the flow of the Brahmaputra River into India, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has issued a fact-based response titled "What If China Stops Brahmaputra Water to India? A Response to Pakistan’s New Scare Narrative."

The statement comes amid increased tensions following India’s assertive shift away from the outdated Indus Waters Treaty. As Pakistan grapples with the geopolitical implications of this shift, Sarma has accused the neighbouring country of manufacturing a new threat to stoke anxiety: the hypothetical scenario of China cutting off Brahmaputra waters.

"Let’s dismantle this myth—not with fear, but with facts and national clarity," Sarma wrote in a detailed post, seeking to educate the public and neutralise alarmist speculation.

Key Facts Highlighted by CM Sarma:

China’s Contribution is Limited: Only 30–35% of the Brahmaputra’s total water volume comes from Chinese territory, primarily through glacial melt and rainfall in the Tibetan region.



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India Generates the Majority of the Flow:

A substantial 65–70% of the Brahmaputra’s water is generated within India, thanks to torrential monsoon rainfall and a network of tributaries originating in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, and Meghalaya.

Monsoon-fed and Resilient System: Sarma underscored that the river significantly swells only after entering Indian territory. At the Tuting entry point from China, the flow stands at 2,000–3,000 m³/s. By the time it reaches Guwahati, it multiplies to a monsoon-driven 15,000–20,000 m³/s.

A Counter-Narrative to Pakistan's Anxiety: Taking a jab at Pakistan, Sarma stated:

"Even if China were to reduce water flow — an unlikely move, as China has never issued such a threat — it could actually help mitigate the devastating floods that displace lakhs in Assam every year."

He also criticized Pakistan's historic advantage under the Indus Waters Treaty, remarking: "Pakistan — which has exploited 74 years of preferential water access — now panics as India rightfully reclaims its sovereign rights."

Reinforcing National Confidence: Ending on a confident note, CM Sarma said:

"The Brahmaputra is not controlled by a single source — it is powered by our geography, our monsoon, and our civilisational resilience."

This assertive statement aims not only to deflate Pakistan’s scare tactics but also to reassure Indian citizens about the robustness of the Brahmaputra basin and India's control over its own water destiny.