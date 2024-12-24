The Assam Government has clarified the eligibility criteria for the Dr. Banikanta Kakati Merit Award (Scooter Distribution) scheme in 2024. The initiative aims to encourage academic excellence among students.

Here are the key eligibility conditions for students:

Academic Performance:

Boys: Must have secured above 75% in their qualifying examinations.

Girls: Must have secured above 60% in their qualifying examinations.

Residential Proof: Applicants must hold a Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) of Assam.



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Education in Assam: Students must be pursuing their degree in an institution located within Assam.

Students with no academic gaps are eligible; those who took time off for coaching or other purposes are not considered.



Inclusion of National Institutions:

Students from Assam who have gained admission to prestigious institutions outside the state, such as IITs, IIMs, IIITs, NITs, AIIMS, NIDs, or Central Universities, are now eligible for the scheme. They must have a valid PRC to qualify.

This expansion reflects the government's commitment to supporting the academic ambitions of Assam's students, whether they choose to pursue higher education within the state or in premier institutions across India.