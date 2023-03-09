Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 9 sarcastically complimented Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for delivering speeches outside India.

Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent UK tour, during which the Congress leader made a number of statements which led to a massive uproar in the BJP camp, Sarma claimed that he (Rahul Gandhi) did so as "nobody in India listens to him".

"Rahul Gandhi knows that nobody will listen to him in India. Hence, he collected a bunch of anti-India people in London and spoke before them.

"For the first time, he showed some intelligence by delivering speeches outside India. We have to give him credit for that," the Assam CM added.

Also Read: Assam CM criticizes Rahul Gandhi for remarks on India during Cambridge speech; gives fact check on Twitter

Further CM Sarma asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the "tallest leader" of the country, and everyone favours him in the region.

Asked about the JD(U) and NCP extending support to the NDPP-BJP in Nagaland, he said, "All parties before entering the northeast must understand that water will flow into the ocean. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the tallest leader, everyone favours him," the NEDA convenor added.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 3 slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his speech at Cambridge university claiming that Indian democracy was under attack, he said the opposition was under ‘constant pressure’ of being slapped with unreasonable criminal cases.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the Assam CM wrote, "First foreign agents target us!

Then our own targets us on a foreign land! Rahul Gandhi’s speech at Cambridge was nothing but a brazen attempt to denigrate our country on foreign soil in the guise of targeting Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji."