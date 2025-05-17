Move over newsreaders, Assam has just introduced a game-changer in governance communication—ANKITA, the state’s first AI-powered anchor designed to decode Cabinet decisions and public policies with stunning clarity and composure.

If you thought Ankita was just another digital avatar, think again. ANKITA is an acronym coined by none other than Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

It stands for Assam’s New-age Knowledge-based Information Technology Anchor (ANKITA)—a clever play on words that combines traditional Indian identity with cutting-edge tech.

In her debut appearance just days ago, Ankita won hearts across Assam and beyond by fluently delivering complex Cabinet updates in Assamese. Her human-like expressions, crisp articulation, and smooth presentation style have sparked curiosity—and admiration—among citizens and tech enthusiasts alike.



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“Who is she?” was the trending question across social media. And now, the answer is clear: Ankita is Assam’s newest digital diplomat, powered by AI but grounded in public service.

Designed to bring more transparency, accessibility, and engagement to government announcements, ANKITA is part of a broader digital governance push by the Assam government. Officials say she will soon take on more responsibilities, including hosting explainer videos, answering FAQs through a chatbot interface.

By combining the power of artificial intelligence with the soul of effective public communication, Assam has become the first northeastern state to officially deploy an AI anchor for governance—a bold step into the future.

And if her name is any indication, Ankita isn’t just a tool; she’s a symbol of how technology can be personalised, localised, and made approachable—even when it’s powered by code.

As one social media user quipped, “She’s not just artificial intelligence—she’s officially intelligent.”