As India mourns the passing of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, the state of Assam reflects on his enduring legacy as a Rajya Sabha member representing the state for nearly three decades.

Dr. Singh, who passed away at the age of 92, held a special place in Assam's political and cultural landscape.

For former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, Assam has always held a special place in his heart, a state he fondly referred to as his "adopted home."

This emotional bond traces back to 1991 when he was first elected to the Rajya Sabha from Assam, a position he held with pride for nearly three decades.

Born in 1932 in a small village in the Punjab province of undivided India, Dr Singh experienced displacement following the partition.



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When Assam welcomed him as its Rajya Sabha representative, he expressed his gratitude and affection for the state by referring to himself as Assam’s “adopted son.”

Throughout his tenure, Dr Singh worked tirelessly for Assam’s development, advocating for its unique needs in the national framework. He championed issues such as flood control, tea industry reforms, and special economic packages for the Northeast, ensuring that the state’s voice was heard in New Delhi.

Speaking at various events during his tenure, Dr Singh often reiterated his connection to Assam.

“Assam gave me a home when I had none. It adopted me and gave me the opportunity to serve its people and the nation,” he had once remarked.

His long-standing association with Assam earned him the love and respect of its people, who regarded him not only as a political representative but also as a guardian of their aspirations.

As the state mourns his passing, Assam’s leaders and citizens are reflecting on his legacy with pride, recalling his contributions and deep personal connection to the region.