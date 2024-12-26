Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, an eminent economist and a towering figure in Indian politics, passed away on Thursday at the age of 92.

He was admitted to Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after his health deteriorated.

Dr. Singh was brought to the hospital's emergency department around 8 p.m., where medical teams worked tirelessly. However, despite their efforts, the nation lost one of its most respected leaders.

Known as the architect of India’s economic liberalization, Dr Singh rose to prominence as Finance Minister in the government of PV Narasimha Rao (1991-1996). His visionary reforms opened the Indian economy to global markets, transforming it into one of the fastest-growing economies in the world.



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As Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, he led India through significant milestones, including the Indo-US nuclear deal and unprecedented economic growth. His calm demeanour, integrity, and intellectual acumen earned him widespread respect across political lines.

Dr. Singh is survived by his wife, Gursharan Kaur, and three daughters. Details of the funeral arrangements are awaited.

India mourns the loss of a leader whose legacy of economic progress and commitment to governance will inspire generations to come.