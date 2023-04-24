The state of Assam woke up to the internet to witness photos of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma totally engrossed while reading a book on 'World Books Day'

The images shared by BJP MP and Political Secretary to Himanta Biswa Sarma, Pabitra Margherita garnered at least 20 thousand views when filing this report.

The photos shared could be assumed that the chief minister was deeply locked in the book while going to the airport and inside his onward flight.

In this picture, the Chief Minister is reportedly reading the autobiography of ex-Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.

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The book that CM Sarma is said to be reading is none other than- Furrows In A Field written by Sugata Srinivasaraju which includes a chapter on the North East that details PM HD Deve Gowda’s North East initiatives.

Noted author and journalist, Sugata Srinivasaraju also shared the photo of the chief minister on his Twitter handle. He wrote, "Happy to see images of @CMOfficeAssam @himantabiswa totally engrossed in my book -#FurrowsInAField, circulating on social media. There is a long chapter on the North East in my book, which details PM @H_D_Devegowda’s North East initiatives. He was the first PM in independent India to spend a week in the NE, give special development grants to the region, build connectivity there, set up the Shukla Commission, achieve the Naga ceasefire and create a special cell in the PMO. All in less than 11 months."