Who is Arun Garg? The young man who lit Zubeen’s funeral pyre alongside sister Palmee

As Assam bid a tearful farewell to its beloved singer Zubeen Garg, the spotlight fell on Arun Garg, the young man who helped light the funeral pyre alongside Zubeen’s sister Palmee Borthakur and family friend Rahul Gautam Sharma.

Arun’s journey is as heartwarming as it is inspiring. Originally Arun Sachani, hailing from the Tea Tribe community in Doulbagan, Sivasagar, he idolised Zubeen from childhood. Fate brought him to Guwahati, where he became part of Zubeen’s household at Kahilipara, forming a bond that transcended mere friendship.

Over the years, Arun grew close to Zubeen and his wife Garima, earning a place within their family circle. In a gesture that reflected the singer’s boundless generosity and warmth, Zubeen gave Arun his surname, transforming him from Arun Sachani into Arun Garg.



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Today, as Arun stood by the pyre, lighting the final flames with Palmee and Rahul Gautam Sharma, the significance of that bond became clear. He carried forward not just the ceremonial duty but also the essence of Zubeen’s life — his compassion, his love for people, and his commitment to uplifting those around him. Arun’s presence was a poignant reminder of the human side of a man whose songs had already touched millions across Assam and the Northeast.

The fourth person, recently confirmed by Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, reinforced how deeply Zubeen Garg’s life impacted those around him. Arun’s story is a testament to Zubeen’s larger-than-life heart: he welcomed a young admirer into his family, nurtured him, and ultimately, entrusted him with a role in his final farewell.

Arun Garg, once Arun Sachani, now stands as a living symbol of Zubeen’s legacy — a legacy of love, kindness, and artistic brilliance that will continue to resonate in the hearts of Assam and beyond for generations to come.