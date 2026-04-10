Who is Sandeep Yadav? AJP's Kunki Chowdhury’s aide detained in Guwahati over election rule violations

Sandeep Yadav, a Haryana-based political activist and communications strategist, has come into focus following his detention over alleged election rule violations during polling in the Guwahati Central Assembly Constituency.

Yadav is associated with grassroots political campaigns and mass outreach initiatives. He currently serves as National Secretary and Communication In-charge for Bharat Jodo Abhiyaan and is also linked to Jai Kisan Andolan, where he has been involved in media and mobilisation efforts.

He is widely regarded as a close associate of political activist Yogendra Yadav, a key figure behind platforms such as Swaraj Abhiyan and Jai Kisan Andolan, and the National Convener of Bharat Jodo Abhiyan. Yadav’s political work has largely revolved around farmer issues, civic campaigns, and opposition-led public movements.



Also Read: FIR filed against AJP's Kunki Chowdhury over election rule violations; her social media manager detained

In the Assam elections, Sandeep Yadav was handling social media and digital communication for AJP candidate Kunki Chowdhury. His role included campaign messaging, online outreach, and coordination of digital narratives for the Guwahati Central seat.

According to the FIR registered at Panbazar Police Station, Yadav has been accused of violating election norms by remaining in the constituency despite restrictions on non-local political workers during the 48-hour silence period.

He has also been accused of engaging in activities that could influence voters on polling day.