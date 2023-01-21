Assam chief minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma reacted to the ongoing controversy surrounding the Shah Rukh Khan starrer "Pathaan".

Notably along with the rest of India, in Assam also #boycottpathan has gripped the right-wing Hindu activists.

In a press meeting while replying to a question on the recent vandalism of Bajrang Dal activists in Narangi in Guwahati, Assam CM said, "Who is Shah Rukh Khan...I don't know anything about Pathaan."

"If someone has done anything wrong let the victims file a case and we shall take action...Shah Rukh Khan did not call me if anything was to worry about," he added.

Also Read: Assam: Bajrang Dal members tears down ‘Pathaan’ posters in Guwahati; Chants ‘Jai Shri Ram’

However, till now neither the cinema hall owner nor the production house of the movie has raised any complaint.

Further, the CM said that why should one think about Shah Rukh Khan and claimed that there are many things to worry about in the state.

"We should think about the Assamese movie 'Dr. Bezbaruah' and we all should watch the movie," he added.

The CM also claimed that he will not go to watch the Shah Rukh Khan starrer "Pathaan" and told a reporter, "If you want to go please go and watch..you will get full security."

Himanta Biswa Sarma also said that in 8-10 days' time, people from Bollywood usually call him up related to any projects or works and if Shah Rukh Khan calls him he will definitely look into the matter.

It is to be mentioned here that, members of the Bajrang Dal stormed into Narengi’s LG Towers on January 20 and forcibly pulled down posters promoting the upcoming movie "Pathaan". The Bajrang Dal warned that it will not allow the movie - which is scheduled to be released later this month to be released anywhere in the state.

Shouting slogans against the movie, dozens of Bajrang Dal workers barged into the campus which has a multiplex and tore down posters and cut-outs promoting the movie, which features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Posters were set on fire, and furniture was broken."Jai Shri Ram" slogans were also raised during the vandalism. The right-wing group justified their violent protest by calling it an action in "honour of dharma".