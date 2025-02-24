Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his two-day visit to Assam, attended the grand ‘Jhumoir Binandini’ event at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium (Sarusajai Stadium) in Guwahati, celebrating 200 years of the Assam tea industry.

The event witnessed a massive participation of 8,600 artists from tea garden areas, who performed the traditional Jhumoir dance.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi emphasized the significance of Assam’s tea industry and its workers, stating, "Who will understand the smell and quality of tea better than a chaiwallah?"—a reference to his own background as a tea seller in his early years. He also acknowledged the contributions of tea plantation workers and reiterated his government’s commitment to their welfare.

Highlighting the BJP-led government's efforts in Assam, PM Modi assured that development and welfare of tea plantation workers remain a priority. He announced a bonus for workers of Assam Tea Corporation and emphasized ongoing measures to improve their financial well-being. “The income of plantation workers should increase. In this direction, a bonus has also been announced for Assam Tea Corporation workers,” he said.



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PM Modi also addressed the challenges faced by female workers in plantations, particularly during pregnancy. He announced financial assistance of Rs. 15,000 for around 1.5 million pregnant women employed in tea gardens, ensuring they do not face financial hardships during this critical period.

The ‘Jhumoir Binandini’ event was not only a tribute to Assam’s tea industry but also a global cultural showcase. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, along with heads of missions from nearly 60 countries, attended the event, highlighting Assam’s rich traditions and cultural vibrancy on the international stage.

The Assam government’s initiative to celebrate 200 years of tea production reflects its commitment to preserving and promoting the legacy of tea communities. The presence of a large number of international dignitaries reinforced the global importance of Assam’s tea industry.

As PM Modi concluded his address, he extended his appreciation to the local artists for their performances and reaffirmed his government’s dedication to Assam’s growth and prosperity. The event marked a significant milestone in honoring the heritage and future of Assam’s tea industry.