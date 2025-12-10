Why Assam is pushing concert tourism: Himanta Biswa Sarma explains

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on December 9 outlined the State’s push for Concert Tourism, emphasising that the recent Post Malone show is not a standalone event but a calibrated step toward positioning Assam as a premier destination for global entertainment.

On May 21, 2025, the State Cabinet approved Assam’s Policy for Concert Tourism with the objective of attracting major performers, boosting footfall, and generating widespread economic activity.

Officials said a structured roadmap has already been drawn up to facilitate simplified permissions, world-class venues, advanced light and sound infrastructure, and layered security arrangements.

Linking Post Malone’s high-profile performance to the broader policy vision, Sarma asserted that the hospitality and tourism sectors will experience sustained growth.

Hotels, travel operators, restaurants and local vendors are expected to see major gains due to the spike in demand before and during major concerts.

The CM noted that the State is already seeing an influx of domestic and international visitors who will also explore destinations beyond Guwahati, further enhancing Assam’s tourism ecosystem.



Also Read: The Postcard in Assam's Durrung Tea Estate crowned as 'Hotel of the Year 2025' by The Gallivanter’s Guide

According to the government, concert-driven economic activity will stretch across districts, from Dispur to Dima Hasao and from Silchar to Sivasagar, with multiplier effects on infrastructure creation.

Local businesses — from transport providers to food and equipment suppliers — are poised to benefit directly as concert-linked demand rises.

Officials also underscored that the State exchequer will see additional revenue flows, strengthening spending on welfare activities.

With Assam and the wider Northeast emerging as a rising tourism hub, the government believes the concert initiative will give the region a distinct cultural and economic identity.

Terming Post Malone’s show a “beginning, not a one-off affair,” the government reiterated that the initiative is designed to turn Assam into a preferred live-event destination, unlocking new opportunities for local people and pushing the State towards a vibrant tourism-led economy.