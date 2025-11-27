Why did Himanta Biswa Sarma thank Akhil Gogoi in the Assembly session?

A sharp but dramatic exchange unfolded in the Assam Assembly on November 27 when Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unexpectedly “thanked” Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi — not for support, but for what he described as inadvertently helping the ruling party.

The confrontation began after Gogoi alleged that the BJP-led government had failed to fulfil its promise of increasing the monthly Orunodoi scheme assistance from Rs 1,250 to Rs 3,000.



Responding to the accusation, the Chief Minister told Gogoi to “wait for my January 1, 2026 press meet” and then decide “whether you want to contest the next Assembly election or not.”

Sarma went on to remark that whenever Gogoi runs out of political arguments, he tries to introduce new ones — but in doing so, he ends up giving valuable ideas to the government.



“Akhil Gogoi, when you have exhausted all your cards, you try to pull out a new one. But at the same time, an idea comes to my mind, because I take ideas from what the opposition says,” Sarma said.



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He added that Gogoi’s comments had sparked a fresh thought about revisiting the Orunodoi scheme. “Today you have given me a good idea. To defeat Congress, you indirectly give us ideas… Wherever Akhil Gogoi is there, no enemy is required,” the Chief Minister remarked, drawing laughter from the treasury benches.

Sarma further said he had never considered certain changes to the Orunodoi scheme until Gogoi’s latest criticism. “Thank you for giving the idea and thanks to the opposition also for paving the way for their own defeat in the Assembly election… Akhil Gogoi, tell me which side you belong to?” he quipped.

The Chief Minister also took a jibe at Gogoi for allegedly planning a wedding ceremony under the guise of an opposition alliance meeting, adding another layer of political theatre to the heated session.

The exchange highlighted the intensifying political sparring in the run-up to the next electoral cycle, with Orunodoi — one of the state’s flagship welfare schemes — taking centre stage in the debate.