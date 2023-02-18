The banned militant outfit Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) has renewed its demand for a separate Kamtapur state.



The outfit on February 17 stated that the demand for a separate Kamtapur state will never die down and that the struggle for the same will continue until the demand is met.



The press statement by the outfit further stated that the demand for a separate Kamtapur state was always the primary concern for the organisation, and has never been sidelined by the leaders of the outfit.



“Illegal occupation of Indian forces at Lower Kamatapur will never be accepted. The ruling class of India, Assam or Bengal – no one wants to give economic, political rights to our Koch-Kamtapuri people. We will continue our struggle by enduring all kinds of setbacks. Central executive of KLO demanding separate state while leaving the demand for independence has never been passed by the Council. No such announcement ha been made. And if so, some of the leadersh and functionaries of the organisation are doing it unconstitutionally ignoring the constitutional provisions of the KLO”, stated the press release by KLO.



KLO is requesting a different state containing portions of Cooch Behar, Malda, Uttar Dinajpur and Jalpaiguri regions of West Bengal and those of Goalpara and Kokrajhar locale of Assam.



Koch and nine other KLO pioneers had supposedly "gave up" before the Assam Rifles in the wake of entering Nagaland's Mon area from Myanmar last week and were taken to New Delhi on January 18, 2023.



Koch formed the KLO in December 1995 to look for a different state for the Koch-Rajbongshi, one of the six networks requesting Planned Clan status in the state.

In a new proclamation, the KLO boss said he was glad to illuminate that the "cycle of respective conversation between the Public authority of India and the KLO on the issue of individuals of Koch-Kamatapur has arrived at its last stage under the capable administration of Top state leader Narendra Modi and Association Home Clergyman Amit Shah with dynamic intercession of the Assam Boss priest".

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