The state government will carry out eviction drives on those encroaching on streams and rivers obstructing due course of the water bodies in Guwahati.

Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs and Irrigation Ashok Singhal while speaking to India Today NE said that those encroaching on live streams and rivers will be evicted.

“People are found encroaching on Bharalu, Bahini and Lakhijaan,” He said.

The minister earlier had said that rivers and streams running through the city were either polluted or dying due to the haphazard city’s developmental process.

He had said that state government was working towards rejuvenating wetlands and sought the support of all stakeholders. He also had informed that waste management plan would come to reality where 50-60% of the municipal waste in Guwahati would be processed.

Guwahati has witnessed major flash flood incidents during rainy seasons which experts suggest was the result of rampant encroachment on major rivers like Bharalu, Bahini running through the city. Areas like Nabin Nagar, Anil at Rajgarh witnessed major flash floods in the past. Situation came to such a pass that locals had to leave their homes and stayed at other places. Waist level water in those areas had drowned ground floors of many buildings in the area.

Environmental scientist Partha Jyoti Das had earlier stated that the rivers Bharalu, Mora Bharalu, Basistha, Bahini, Pamohi, Khanajan, Kalmoni, and Bondajan which drain the water of Guwahati should remain free from encroachment.

“The Deepor beel, Borsola, Sarusola, and Silsako are the main wetlands that act as stormwater reservoirs of the city. These water bodies should be connected to each other to carry and contribute water to each other. Unfortunately the interconnecting channels have disappeared due to haphazard constructions and land development,” he said.

Also read : ECI initiates delimitation of assembly, parliamentary constituencies in Assam; consider census figures of 2001