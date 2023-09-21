Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary on September 21 visited Kokrajhar and held a meeting to review the preparation for holding the Assam Assembly Winter Session at BTC Assembly in Kokrajhar to be held in December 2023.

The Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary accompanied by Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Assembly Speaker Katiram Boro, Sidli MLA Jayanta Basumatary and other officials from the Assam Assembly held a meeting with the officials of various departments, heads of education institutions and district administration to ensure a smooth and well-organized session with necessary arrangements including accommodations.



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Daimary also inspected the BTC Legislative Assembly for restructuring the Assembly sitting arrangement to accommodate 126 MLAs. The Speaker later participated in a law and order meeting.

A law and order meeting was also held at the Kokrajhar district commissioner's office premises where Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Chirang and Bongaigaon District Commissioner, SP of Assam Police and other security officials attended.