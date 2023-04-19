Rekha Sharma, the chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW), has written to the Director General of Police, Assam, requesting that he personally investigate the harassment charge raised by the Assam Youth Congress chairman against the Indian Youth Congress national president.

According to a press statement issued by NCW on Wednesday, she requested the DGP to undertake a fair and timely investigation into the incident.

The NCW took cognizance of a Twitter post by the Assam Youth Congress chief against the National chief alleging harassment and discrimination, said the statement.

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In the release, NCW stated, “The National Commission for Women has come across a Twitter post enclosing screenshots of posts made by President, Indian Youth Congress, Assam alleging harassment, use of derogatory language and discrimination against the President of Indian Youth Congress. In furtherance, the Assam chief has posted on her Twitter handle that she even raised her grievance with Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu, however, there was no action taken on her complaint.”

NCW further stated that the Commission is appalled and disappointed and has taken cognizance of the allegations levelled by the Assam Youth Congress chief against the National Chief.

“Considering the gravity of the matter, chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Director General of Police, Assam to look into it and inquire about the allegations levelled against the Youth Congress chief in a fair and time-bound manner”, reads the statement.

According to the official release, the Commission has sought a detailed report on the matter. Meanwhile, the Commission will also inquire into the matter, said the statement.