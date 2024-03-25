A fatal accident occurred in Guwahati, Assam on Sunday night, claiming the life of a woman. The unidentified woman was struck by an unidentified vehicle on the highway near Lalunggaon, close to Lokhra.

As per reports, she was attempting to cross the street when she was hit. The impact resulted in fatal injuries, causing her to die at the scene before medical assistance could arrive.

A case is now registered at the Gorchuk Police Station. Police sources confirm that investigations are underway to trace the vehicle involved in the incident.

However, they have stated that determining fault in this case is challenging due to the high-speed nature of highway traffic and the necessity for pedestrians to exercise caution while crossing.