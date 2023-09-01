The protest in the Silsako Beel area intensified after evicted residents resorted to naked protest amid the district administration's renewed eviction drive.

Pictures and videos from the protests have surfaced on the internet wherein women protestors came out half naked to stop the eviction drive.

Women from the protesting community tore their own clothes as a sign of protest against the eviction.

They said that they would rather die than be evicted from their homes. The police tried to disperse the crowd, but the women refused to budge.

Meanwhile, the police administration has detained several protestors.

It is to be mentioned here that on August 31, a heated environment flared up among the locals and police administration deployed in the eviction process.

The district administration went to the Silsako Beel for demarcation of the boundary in the evicted area.



Also Read: Assam: Residents stage heated protest at Silsako Beel amid state government's renewed eviction drive

As per reports, more than thousands of police personnel were deployed in the early hours of the day in the Silsako Beel area for the eviction drive.

This comes after the evicted residents demanded the state government to rehabilitate the victims, however, locals claim that without any prior notice, the district administration on August 31 again carried out the eviction drive.

The protesters mostly comprised of the evicted families raised slogans against the government’s decision to another eviction drive without any prior notice or re-habilitating the one already affected.

''We have been fighting for the last five months as they broke down our homes. We will never let this happen again and we will not allow to give this land to capitalist people. We will fight for our own rights,'' the protestor added.