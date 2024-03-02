When there’s nothing going right, there’s no option but to take on the challenges of life head-on. Just like this, a woman e-rickshaw driver from Assam’s Guwahati is breaking barriers to inspire many.

The world turned upside down for 39-year-old Posmina Begum, a mother of two, almost 6 years ago when she left her husband due to an internal rift and decided to raise her kids away from her native place in Morigaon.

But instead of being overwhelmed by penury, she decided to tread the hard road of driving an e-rickshaw despite being initially discouraged by her relatives, and neighbours among others, however, to find a steady income "one has to dig the coal mine to find diamonds.

Thirty-nine-year-old has been grabbing eyeballs on Guwahati roads for two reasons.

First, she is a single mother female e-rickshaw driver on the roads. Secondly, fighting all odds, she has successfully raised her kids- her son recently graduated and her daughter who is still in school has been taken care of by her amid her hectic work schedule, making it a point to pick and drop her back."



Also Read: Assam: New World Bank programme to improve strengthen connectivity in rural areas

Starting her e-rickshaw journey six years back on the streets of Guwahati (Hatigaon- Lalmati Road) currently, Posmia said that all its matters is the confidence and urge to do something as she hasn't received any negative feedback from society- be it police administration or other male drivers in the community.

“Unfazed by the negativity, I was steadfast in my resolve and slowly gained confidence. I now earn Rs 800 to Rs 1000 per day by driving my e-rickshaw till 11 at night,” Begam said.

“Today one can hardly find me at the auto stand as I am busy ferrying my loyal customers, especially ladies, throughout the day.” She asserted that women prefer to ride with her rather than male drivers.

On this Women's Day, we at India Today NE take the leverage to salute the women who have made invaluable contributions to society, who have shattered barriers, and who continue to inspire us with their strength, compassion, and determination.

Here's to the women who have fought for equality, justice, and empowerment, and to those who continue to strive for a better and more inclusive world for all. Happy International Women's Day!