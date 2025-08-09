Women's group in Assam opposes arms licences for Indigenous people in sensitive areas

The Nari Nagarik Manch, a women’s collective in Assam, has urged the state government to withdraw its decision to grant arms licences to “indigenous people in sensitive areas,” warning it could fuel gun culture, escalate gender violence, and even trigger civil conflicts.

At a meeting held on Saturday, the apolitical platform criticised the move as a reversal of years of peace-building efforts in the state, which had seen widespread arms surrenders after decades of militancy. The group said the government should prioritise strengthening law enforcement rather than “weaponising civilians” through what it called a “lenient” licensing policy.

The collective plans to submit a memorandum to the president, prime minister, governor, and chief minister, and will also file a public interest litigation while launching a social media campaign against the decision.



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The Assam Cabinet, on May 28, approved the issuance of arms licences to indigenous residents of “vulnerable and remote” areas to instil a sense of security. Identified districts include Dhubri, Morigaon, Barpeta, Nagaon, and South Salmara-Mankachar, along with localities like Rupahi, Dhing, and Jania — all minority-dominated areas.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has defended the move, citing longstanding demands from locals since the Assam Agitation of 1979–85. He said licences would only be granted after proper scrutiny via a digital portal.

Opposition leaders, however, have condemned the decision, calling it divisive and potentially dangerous for the state’s communal harmony, and have urged the Centre to intervene.