World Sickle Cell Day was observed at Doledonga LP School under Chaygaon BPHC in collaboration with the District Health Society, Kamrup on Wednesday.

The program was inaugurated by Village Headman Hactor Sangma and attended by District Sickle Cell Nodal Officer, Kamrup, Dr. Rupali Saikia.

An interactive awareness session was organised to educate participants about Sickle Cell Disease. Approximately 250 Sickle Cell Disease screenings were conducted during the event.



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Sub Divisional Medical and Health Officer, Chaygaon BPHC, Dr. Chinmoy Kumar Das, District Program Manager, Kamrup, Smita Saikia, District Media Expert, Kamrup, Nilakshi Medhi, Block Program Manager, Block Community Mobilizer, CHOs, ANMs of Chaygaon Block PHC, school students, and local villagers participated.

Dr. Rupali Saikia explained that Sickle Cell Disease is a genetic condition affecting the shape of Red Blood Cells, leading to various organ pathologies over time.

She emphasised the importance of early detection and treatment for a better quality of life and urged villagers to get tested for Sickle Cell Disease and Anemia.

Doledonga, a remote Garo tribal village, expressed satisfaction with the day-long program and thanked the health department for organising the event.