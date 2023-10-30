Arjuna Awardee Hima Das flags off the Health Awareness event on World Stroke Day in Dibrugarh.

Today, on the 29th of October, a Health Awareness event on the occasion of World Stroke Day was organized by Dr Rupam Hazarika - a leading Neurologist of Dibrugarh in collaboration with the State Level Advisory Committee (SLAC) for Students and Youth Welfare, Govt. of Assam; at the Chowkidingee Field, Dibrugarh.



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As part of the Awareness Event, a Cycle rally from the Chowkidingee Field to AMC Gate and a Walkathon from the Chowkidingee Field to Thana Chariali was organized which was inaugurated by renowned Athlete, Arjuna Awardee and World Champion sprinter Hima Das, the District Commissioner of Dibrugarh Bikram Kairi, IAS and Shri Gitartha Dev Goswami - Member Secretary, SLAC.

Along with these dignitaries, a good number of doctors, nurses, students, and sports personnel participated to make the event a huge success.

This event was also supported by the Apeksha Hospitals, MSK Superspeciality Clinic, Ashiruktih Foundation, GYM Nation, Micropath Lab and a large number of distinguished personalities from the medical Healthcare fraternity.