‘Ya Ali’ fame legendary singer Zubeen Garg passes away after accident in Singapore

Celebrated Assamese singer and music icon Zubeen Garg, best known nationally for his hit song “Ya Ali” from the film Gangster, has tragically passed away following a scuba diving accident in Singapore.

According to reports, Singapore police rescued him from the sea and rushed him to a nearby hospital. Despite being placed under intensive medical care, doctors could not save him.

Zubeen was in Singapore to attend the North East Festival, where he was scheduled to perform today. His sudden demise has shocked fans and the entire Assamese community, leaving a deep void in India’s music industry.

Tributes and condolences have been pouring in from across Assam, the Northeast, and beyond as people mourn the loss of one of the region’s most loved artists.



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