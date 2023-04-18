Angkita Dutta, former president of the Assam Youth Congress on April 18 took to her Twitter handle and levelled a series of allegations against the youth wing's national president Srinivas BV of harassing her for the past six months, discriminating against her for "being a woman," and using vulgar language to smear her image.

Meanwhile, reacting to the tweet made by the Assam Congress leader, the Legal Cell of the Indian Youth Congress slammed Angkita Dutta and came down heavily on the former.

"Dr.Dutta has resorted to using utterly unparliamentary, undignified, defamatory, malicious words against @IYC President @srinivasiyc ji & has levelled totally frivolous allegations against him. The @IYCLegalCell is initiating strong/stringent legal action in respect of the same," said the tweet from the legal cell.

Dr.Dutta has resorted to using utterly unparliamentary, undignified, defamatory, malicious words against @IYC President @srinivasiyc ji & has levelled totally frivolous allegations against him. The @IYCLegalCell is initiating strong/stringent legal action in respect of the same. https://t.co/WHvpl5WLQ8 — IYC Legal Cell (@IYCLegalCell) April 18, 2023

Sources close to Srinivas claim that Dutta made these false allegations because she had been removed from her post as Assam Youth Congress president after the completion of her three-year term. The legal team of Youth Congress is now preparing to file a defamation case against Dutta.

Also Read: Congress leader Angkita Dutta alleges harassment by National Youth Congress president

It is to be mentioned here that, the former Congress leader accused the National Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Srinivas BV of allegedly harassing her and discriminating against her.

In a series of tweets, she alleged that despite being harassed by Srinivas BV, she kept quiet for the sake of the party.

''I am a four generations congressman. I have contested internal organization twice, make a booth committee, beaten by police. My education is from Pol Sc to LLB in Delhi Uni, to PhD at Guwahati University. We keep quiet for the sake of the party. But harassment doesn’t stop by Srinivas,'' she tweeted.

She further recalled that when previous IYC president Keshav Kumar had sexually harassed and because of the MeToo campaign, he was compelled to remove her.