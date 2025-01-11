A man who made derogatory comments on Assam's history and traditions on social media tendered an apology on Saturday claiming that his his intention was not to hurt anyone.

The police have already filed a case against Abhishek Kar for a video on a YouTube channel for his derogatory comments and for spreading misinformation, a senior police officer said, adding that an investigation has already been started.

Kar on Saturday tendered an apology and claimed that his intention was not to hurt anyone.

Kar, who identifies himself as a 'trader, investor and mentor' in his YouTube channel description, assured of confirming 'secondary information' in future before putting it out to the public.



Also Read: India Today NE debunks YouTuber’s claim of Assam women turning humans into animals

Recently, a shocking claim by influencer Abhishek Kar about women in an Assam village possessing supernatural powers to transform humans into animals caught public attention.

This baseless and bizarre statement has no foundation in reality and misrepresents the rich and vibrant culture of Assam.

Assam, like the rest of Northeast India, is steeped in traditions, wisdom, and heritage that span centuries. Its culture is one of harmony with nature, deep respect for community, and remarkable diversity.

Myths like these undermine the genuine stories of resilience, beauty, and innovation that define the region.