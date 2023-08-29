Assam singer Zubeen Garg taking a potshot at the state regional party, Assam Jatiya Parishad called it to be 'Fotuwa' (nonsensical) political party.

Speaking to the media, Garg said, "I am not attacking them (AJP) and I do not attack also...but if they do nonsense stuff they are termed to be nonsensical...they first protest against CAA along with me then launch a political party"

Further, the singer claimed himself to be a social leftist and works for the people and said that he neither belongs to Congress nor BJP.

Meanwhile, India Today NE tried to reach out to AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi to get his reaction, however, he was unavailable to comment on the matter.



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Earlier the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) called for the repeal of the new National Pension Policy (NPS) and the reinstatement of the previous Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

According to this regional nationalist party, the NPS, introduced during the Vajpayee government in the name of reforming government employee retirement pensions, has stripped employees of their rights.

The AJP also accused the BJP of introducing the NPS as part of its pro-corporate policy.

Party president Lurinjyoti Gogoi stated on August 25 that the Union Finance Ministry has already given the green light to the state government to implement OPS, effectively allowing the state government to reintroduce the old pension system at any time.

