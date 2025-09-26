Zubeen Garg’s manager claims singer earned barely from 38,000 songs, issues open letter amid SIT probe

In a detailed clarification following widespread speculation, Siddhartha Sharma, manager of the late singer Zubeen Garg, has addressed the ownership and financial status of the artist’s extensive musical repertoire.

In an open letter, Sharma revealed that the vast majority of the 38,000 songs recorded by Zubeen Garg are fully owned by various music labels and production houses, and that the singer himself had received only modest one-time fees for his contributions.

“Most of these songs, including nearly all of his hits, were recorded before I was even present in his life,” Sharma stated, adding that Zubeen had often shared how he had been shortchanged despite his songs generating crores of rupees. “Anyone can verify this by checking with those producers and labels directly,” he noted.

Sharma further explained that in 2021, Zubeen sought to retain ownership of some of his later works, leading to the formation of Zubeen Garg Music LLP, the first and only business venture he partnered in. Under this entity, over 20 songs have been released, with a total investment of around ₹10 lakhs, of which Zubeen himself contributed ₹6 lakhs. The manager emphasised that the revenue generated by these songs amounts to only a few thousand rupees per month, all of which has been maintained in the company account, with no withdrawals made.



Also Read: SIT cracks down in Zubeen Garg case, witnesses given 10-day ultimatum to cooperate

“Zubeen da owned 60% of the LLP, and it will be my privilege to ensure that the remaining balance is also transferred to his family,” Sharma affirmed. He also highlighted that royalties as a composer and lyricist, managed through IPRS, were always credited directly to Zubeen and, after his demise, would legally pass on to his wife.

Sharma’s letter comes amid swirling rumors and false claims circulating in the media and social platforms regarding Zubeen’s finances and intellectual property. He stressed that all allegations of misusing the singer’s trust or funds are entirely false and assured full cooperation with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Assam government to probe matters surrounding Zubeen’s tragic death.

“This is a request from one human being to another. Please allow the investigation to take its course without fear or prejudice. Do not fall for rumors or incitement on social media. We owe it to Zubeen da’s memory to seek the truth calmly and with dignity,” Sharma concluded.









Read the Facebook post by Siddharth Sharma here: