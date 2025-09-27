Zubeen Garg’s wife, family file CID complaint against Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma

Garima Saikia Garg, wife of late singer Zubeen Garg, has escalated the matter surrounding her husband’s death in Singapore by filing a complaint with the CID, specifically naming those present at the time of the incident, including Shyamkanu Mahanta and manager Siddharth Sharma.

The online complaint, submitted via email, was lodged by Garima along with her sister-in-law, Pami Barthakur and a family uncle.



The complaint targets all individuals who were part of the Singapore trip, seeking a thorough investigation into the circumstances of Zubeen Garg’s death.

Authorities have confirmed receipt of the complaint, and the CID is expected to initiate its probe following the filing. The action highlights the family’s push for accountability and clarity, intensifying the legal and public scrutiny surrounding the tragic incident.



Also Read: Look out notice issued against Siddharth Sharma and Shyamkanu Mahanta in connection with Zubeen Garg’s death

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 27 said that the investigation into the mysterious death of singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore is moving ahead at a rapid pace.

Addressing the media, the Chief Minister confirmed that a Look Out Notice has been issued against Siddharth Sharma and Shyamkanu Mahanta in connection with the case.

He further revealed that eight Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) based in Singapore, who are reportedly linked to the matter, have been directed to appear before the CID office in Assam for questioning.

The state government has already imposed a ban on Shyamkanu Mahanta and organisations associated with him from conducting any cultural or public events in Assam.