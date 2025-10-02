Zubeen's autopsy shared with Indian High Commission, no foul play: Singapore Police

Musician Zubeen Garg, who died last month in Singapore, drowned while swimming off St John’s Island and not during a scuba diving session, as earlier media reports had suggested.

According to The Straits Times, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed that a copy of the autopsy report, along with its preliminary findings, has been shared with the High Commission of India in Singapore. The SPF had earlier ruled out foul play in the death of the 52-year-old singer.

“In the case of Zubeen Garg, a coroner’s inquiry could possibly shed light on the sequence of events leading up to his drowning,” the newspaper quoted Ng Kai Ling, associate director at LIMN Law Corporation, as saying. She added that such an inquiry would ascertain the identity of the deceased and how, when, and where the death occurred.

Garg was pulled out of the waters off St John’s Island on September 19, unconscious, and rushed to Singapore General Hospital, where he was declared dead the same day. His death certificate, issued by the hospital, listed the cause as drowning.



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Videos posted online showed Garg jumping into the sea wearing a life vest, but reports later suggested he removed the jacket and re-entered the water. The SPF has cautioned the public against sharing any videos or images related to the incident.

The celebrated singer had travelled to Singapore to perform at events marking the 60th anniversary of India-Singapore diplomatic relations and the India-ASEAN Year of Tourism, including the North East India Festival scheduled from September 19 to 21. The festival was cancelled following his death.

Meanwhile, in a significant development, Assam Police on Wednesday arrested Zubeen’s manager Siddhartha Sharma and festival chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta from Delhi. The duo has been booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, criminal conspiracy, and causing death by negligence, according to senior police officials.

Investigations are ongoing in both Singapore and India to piece together the circumstances surrounding the death of one of Assam’s most beloved cultural icons.