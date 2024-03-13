Zublee Foundation, in collaboration with NEDFi, is making significant strides in saving lives through Project VARDAAN.

As part of this initiative, a series of transformative workshops have been conducted across four states in Northeast India, namely Assam, Mizoram, Sikkim, and Meghalaya.

The latest workshops were held at Nalbari Medical College and Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital (FAAMC, Barpeta) in Assam on the 11th and 12th of March 2024, respectively.

With a combined participation of over 200 individuals from diverse backgrounds including medical professionals such as doctors, nursing students, and staff, these workshops have marked a crucial milestone in promoting awareness and action towards organ donation. The aim of the workshops goes beyond mere education; they strive to instil a positive societal change by bringing together stakeholders from various sectors.



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The workshops conducted by Resource person Smt. Priyanka Borah, CEO of Zublee Foundation serves as a beacon of hope, fostering increased understanding and awareness about deceased organ donation and transplantation.

Such initiatives are vital in the endeavor to save lives and provide hope to those in need. The program concluded with a Hi-tea session, fostering networking and discussions among participants.

Dr. Babul Kr. Bezbaruah, Principal Cum Superintendent of Nalbari Medical College, and Dr. Ramen Talukdar of Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College & Hospital have demonstrated unwavering support for the noble cause of organ donation.

Moreover, the exemplary gesture of the Additional Superintendent of FAAMC, who pledged his organs along with other staff members, serves as a powerful testament and their actions have ignited a wave of inspiration, prompting many others to follow suit and pledge their organs for the betterment of society.

