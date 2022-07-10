Days after the Indian army gunned down a United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) cadre, the two forces locked horns again in the same district – Tinsukia of Assam, said reports.

The operation was launched by a team of Tinsukia Police headed by DIG Jitmal Doley after they gained intel that a group of cadres was hiding in Kujupathar village at Tinsukia’s Pengeri.

It is further suspected that the ULFA-I group was led by senior ULFA(I) leader Rupom Asom.

Additional security forces have reportedly rushed to the spot and the entire area has now been cordoned off.

This incident has come to light days after security forces gunned down ULFA (I) cadres Gyan Asom.

At least two-three members of the group were reportedly injured in the exchange of fire and large number of arms and ammunition have been recovered. Our search operation is still underway.

According to sources, the security forces received information regarding the presence of six ULFA-I cadres led by one Rupon Asom taking shelter at Dapather Majgaon under the Kakopathar police station.

Police said that there was a group of six militants holed up in a house.

After receiving the input, a joint team of 14 Assam Regiment and police launched an operation during which they were attacked with gunfire and two grenades from the militants.

After the incident, security forces have launched a combing operation to catch the militants who managed to flee.

It needs mention here that the ULFA(I) has been on a unilateral ceasefire since May 2021.