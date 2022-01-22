MUMBAI: At least six people died in a major fire that broke out inside a 20-storeyed residential building in Mumbai this morning.

Another 15 people were also injured in the massive blaze that started around 7 am on the 18th floor of Kamla building opposite Gandhi Hospital at Gowalia Tank in Mumbai's Tardeo area.

Footage from the scene showed a massive plume of smoke filling the sky, with flames coming out from the building.

On being alerted, the fire brigade personnel and police had rushed to the spot. A civic body official said 13 fire engines and seven water jetties, among others, were involved in the firefighting operation, adding that it was tagged as a level-3 (major) fire.

Officials said the injured were rushed to three nearby hospitals -- four people died due to their injuries at Nair Hospital, 1 died at Kasturba Hospital and another patient died at Bhatia Hospital.