Tripura: African Swine Fever was reported in state after Mizoram. African swine fever has been identified at Tripura's Animal Resources Development Department (ARDD)-run government breeding farm in Devipur, Sepahijala district, according to news agency ANI. Over 60 mature pigs died for unknown reasons, according to the report, raising concerns about the virus.

On April 7, three samples were sent to the North Eastern Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory for examination, according to the Animal Husbandry Department's disease investigation laboratory. On April 13, the laboratory received a positive result for all of the samples, according to the report.

“Even the symptoms of the pigs now sheltered on the farm also indicate that the contagious disease has already entered the farm. Another report that was supposed to come from Bhopal's National Disease Diagnostic institute is yet to reach Tripura,” they said, as reported by ANI.

Following the discovery of cases, Tripura has ordered the wholesale execution of pigs in stages. According to reports, the diseased pigs were buried in 8 foot by 8 foot graves dug out in the first phase. Furthermore, all of the pigs are raised in a private setting.

Farm employees have been urged to deal with the situation, according to reports. Two task forces of ten individuals each have been organised to cope with the situation, according to the ARDD's illness investigation laboratory. A veterinary officer is said to be leading the two squads.

According to rumours, laboratory officials would also write a letter to India's government about the swine flu crisis.

Meanwhile, the African swine flu has been found in over 700 pigs in Mizoram in just over two months, according to PTI. The outbreak has affected at least 17 villages in the districts of Aizawl, Champhai, Lunglei, and Saitual.