The price of petrol and diesel were hiked again for the 10th time in Assam on Saturday, April, 2. Petrol in Assam will now cost Rs 102.57 per litre against Rs 101.67 previously.

The diesel price in the city will cost Rs 88.46 each litre.

On April 1, the price of one litre of petrol in Assam was Rs 101.67, and that of diesel stands at Rs 87.59 per litre.

Rates of petrol and diesel have gone up across the country.

The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) started the increase in petroleum products for the first time in November 2021, when the prices were hiked by Rs 35 paise per litre.