NEW DELHI: Congress stalwart Kapil Sibal Wednesday resigned from the party and has filed his nomination for Rajya Sabha elections, with the support of Samajwadi party.

Sibal said that he had tendered his resignation from the Congress party on 16 May.

He has filed the nomination as an Independent candidate and is being supported by Akhilesh Yadav.

Sibal said that staying in Opposition, he would want to create an alliance so as to be able to oppose the Modi-led government.

Kapil Sibal, a prominent face of the G-23 group of the dissenting leaders, filed his nomination papers in Lucknow backed by the Samajwadi Party (SP).

Sibal is retiring from the Rajya Sabha on July 4.

Sibal, whose tenure as Congress Rajya Sabha member ends in July, went to the Uttar Pradesh assembly premises with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and other senior leaders to file his papers.