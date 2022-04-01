As a goodwill gesture, the Border Security Force turned over two Bangladeshi nationals to Border Guard Bangladesh on April 1, 2022.

Both were apprehended from the bordering area of Sahebganj, Dist-Coochbehar, by troops of 129 Bn BSF and Anti Human Trafficking Unit under BSF Sector Headquarter Coochbehar under the supervision of Guwahati Frontier on the night of 31 March – 1 April 2022. (WB).

Both the apprehended were residents of village Kalamdattari, Dist-Kurigram, Bangladesh.

India-Bangladesh is completing 50 years of the establishment of bilateral relations. In these 50 years, friendly and cooperative relations have been maintained between the two countries. Continuous efforts have been made by the Border Security Force to further strengthen these relations.