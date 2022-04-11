On receipt of the specific information, that some sophisticated weapons are kept hidden in Ultapani and Selekaguri Forest areas by Ex- National Democratic Front of Boroland (NLFB) /United Liberation of Bodoland (ULB)Cadres, a massive operation was launched under the command of Prateek V Thube, IPS, SP Kokrajhar and Surjit Singh Panesar, APS AddlSP(HQ) on 9th April, 2022 night.

The operation was completed around 4 a.m. today (April 11th).

A huge cache of rifles and ammunition was found after this successful operation.

The recovered weapons include 3 AK-56, 01 AK-47, 01 Sniper Rifle, 01 M16 Rifle, 01 Serili Rifle , 4 magazines and 130 rounds of AK series Ammunitions.

It is said that the use of these weapons could have led to various illegal activities in BTR Districts.

The people of BTR appreciated the prompt action by Police.