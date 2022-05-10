Imphal: In a major breakthrough, the Churachandpur and Tengnoupal Battalions of Assam Rifles intercepted cross-border smuggling of narcotics and timber worth Rs 4 crores from two separate operations.

The police apprehended a drug peddler in Churachandpur's Selshi hamlet and confiscated 350 grams of narcotics worth Rs 1.40 crores.

Moreover, in another incident, Assam Rifles troops intercepted two trucks carrying illegal timber worth Rs 2.60 crores from Kulyang hamlet in Tengnoupal district.

Meanwhile, the recovered contraband and apprehended traffickers were turned over to the Churachandpur Police Department and the Tengnoupal Forest Department, respectively, for further investigation