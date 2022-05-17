On two separate occasions, the Imphal West district commando seized illegal drugs, including brown sugar, and arrested three drug smugglers, as part of the state government's 'War on Drugs' campaign.

Md Ajmir Hussain alias Ithem (42) ,Md Ajmir Hussain (28), and Md Majid (43). The three peddlers were arrested from Lilong Leihaokhong Mathak Leikai in Thoubal district.

According to police officials, a district commando team apprehended Ithem and Ajmir from their homes at around 12.10 p.m. and 12.45 p.m., respectively, after providing prior information to Thoubal district police.

One yellow polythene packet containing brown sugar weighing approximately 1.32 kg (including the weight of the plastic bag) was discovered in their possession.

When questioned, both admitted to being drug peddlers, and that the drugs were given to them by one Md Islauddin, son of late Md Nahakhomei of Lilong Turel Ahanbi Khongnang Makhong, to sell to willing customers.

The two detained individuals were apprehended on the spot, and the drugs were seized. They were turned over to the Lilong police station for further action.

Another team of Imphal West district commandos arrested Majid from Lilong Leihaokhong in Thoubal district around 3.30 p.m. in a separate incident.

His possessions included 1,584 SPAS- OPAN C+ capsules, also known as SP Tablet, 45 bottles of ANREX-CP Cough Syrup containing codeine phosphate IP 10mg (100ml each), and one mobile phone.

Majid also revealed that he illegally obtained the recovered articles for sale to users from one MV Md Ayub (38) of Lilong Lou Manga. According to police, he has been involved in the drug smuggling business for a long time.