SHILLONG: Meghalaya's Cabinet today approved the amendment to the Meghalaya Secretarial Services Rules 1992 with respect to the “Appointing Authority” for the posts of Superintendent, Under Secretary and Deputy Secretary which was previously the Governor shall now be the Chief Secretary.

Additional, the Cabinet has approved the recategorization of category of brands for Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL). Due to change of rates in other neighbouring states & in order to ensure more revenue for the State, we have declassified different brands and increased the rates on few of them. Through this decision, the State will earn an additional 25+ Crore additional revenue.

Moreover, Cabinet has approved the request by NEEPCO for waiver of upfront fees amounting to 1 Lakh per MW (approx) against the allotment of the 50MW Wah Umiam Stage-I & 100MW Wah Umiam Stage-II Hydro Electric Projects in the Umiew River basin.

The Cabinet has also approved the implementation of revised All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) Scale of Pay for faculty.