In a continuous effort to reach out to the farming community in Meghalaya under State Government's flagship farmers welfare programme 'FOCUS', Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday addressed a FOCUS programme at Rongjeng constituency.

The FOCUS programme is the Market development Assistance, MDA's commitment to farmers' welfare, ensuring that their efforts bear fruit and their earnings double. The mission mode interventions for the farmers are having a significant grassroot impact. The Meghalaya Government remains committed to the development of the farmers.

At Rongjeng, the Chief Minister distributed cheques worth ₹13.05 Lakhs to 25 Farmer Producer Groups. While speaking at the event in Rongjeng, CM Sangma expressed his love for Rongjeng saying, “ Rongjeng has a special place in my heart because of my late Father, Sh. P A Sangma's affection for the area.”

Taking to his twitter handle, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said, “ In Rongjeng amidst party workers & supporters to address the public.

Rongjeng holds a special place in my heart because of the love my late Father, Sh. P A Sangma had for the area. Today, I apprised the gathering about the different developmental works of the MDA Government.”

In another tweet, CM Sangma Said, “ FOCUS program is the MDA’s commitment to farmers’ welfare- to ensure their efforts bear fruit & their incomes doubled. Our mission mode interventions for our farmers is witnessing major grassroot impact. We remain committed to their growth.”

“Happy to be in Rongjeng, East Garo Hills District with our farmers to distribute financial assistance under the State’s biggest farmers’ welfare scheme- FOCUS. Today we disbursed ₹13.05 Lakhs to 25 Farmer Producer Groups,” he tweeted.