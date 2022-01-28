SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Education department has allowed all institutes to conduct offline internal examinations for Class XI as per the routine issued by the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE).

However, all institutes must adhere to the SOPs issued by the district administration and the Health department and the activities of the district administration may be considered before conducting any examination, said a notification issued by Additional Chief Secretary in-charge Education, DP Wahlang on January 25.

“In the event of a COVID surge or any important announcement from the state/central government on COVID related cases which may coincide with the schedule, the same will be rescheduled as deemed fit,” the notification said.

The deputy commissioners are empowered to assess the conduct of offline examinations in consultation with the district health officials, the District School Education Officers and school authorities, the notification stated.

A task force committee headed by the deputy commissioner may be constituted to monitor the resumption and safe operations of the offline examinations. The task force committee will assess the COVID-19 situation and the feasibility of conducting the offline examination.

It further said the duration of the examination, both theory and practical and the number of shifts shall be devised by MBoSE to address the physical distancing and other COVID protocols as specified by the Health department.

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