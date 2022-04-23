Marking yet another victory in its crusade against smuggling activities, the Serchhip Battalion of the 23 Sector Assam Rifles, under the command of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered 100 cases (10,00,000 sticks) of foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs 1.3 crore from Zote in the Champhai district, on Friday.

The operation was carried out by a team of 8 Assam Rifles and personnel from the Champhai Customs Department based on particular information, according to a news release.

The illicit cigarettes were taken into custody by the Customs Department for further legal action. The continued smuggling of cigarettes from other countries is a major source of concern in Mizoram, particularly along the Indo-Myanmar border.

Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast', have continued their efforts against the smuggling activities in Mizoram.

According to another press release, to achieve the motto of 'Winning Hearts & Minds of Local Populace' and in a bid to educate local residents, the Serchhip Battalion also conducted a lecture and demonstration on CPR and first aid at Zokhawthar in the Champhai district on Friday. A demonstration on first aid and CPR procedure was performed by the paramedical team of the Battalion, which will save precious lives during any medical emergency. In addition, the local residents were briefed on the correct steps and measures to be taken in case of cut injuries and control of blood loss and sprain treatment.

The programme concluded with a word of thanks by the local authority, who appreciated the kind gesture of the Assam Rifles in reaching out to them and hoped that this effort would go a long way in further cementing the bond between the people of Mizoram and Assam Rifles. Meanwhile, the Aizawl Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles, under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), conducted a painting competition at Ngopa village on Friday.

The aim of the event was to encourage children to take part in artistic and creativity-based activities. Such activities assist in developing executive functions, such as working memory and mental flexibility and self control.

The effort by Assam Rifles was well received by the people. The village chiefs and general public appreciated the efforts of Assam Rifles and requested them to continue such socially advantageous events in future.