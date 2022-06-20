The National Revolutionary Front of Manipur (NRFM) has claimed responsibility in the killing a 40-year-old Anand Gupta in Churachandpur on June 17.

Anand Gupta, who lived in a rented house with his brother was running a variety shop on Zion Street in Salem Veng, was shot dead by two armed assailants around 7 p.m. on June 17.

According to report, in a press note issued by publicity secretary Sanajaoba Meetei of NRFM, claimed responsibility in the killing of Anand Gupta.

The NRFM contended that Anand was killed for operating syndicate of illegal drug and IMFL market.

Anand Gupta was the leader of more than 20 agents that import/bring in IMFL to Manipur, and has previously been warned to quit his illicit business,according to an NRFM statement.

NRFM in the press note stated that it had already warned Anand Gupta to stop his illegal activities. The valley based militant outfit stated it fired warning shots at his shop before his killing on June 17.

Anand Gupta is the son of Pambusham Gupta of Rota district Bihar and is survived by his wife and two children. He was a resident of Eden Hotel, Salem Veng Churachandpur.

The outfit also warned of awarding severe punishment to late Anand's colleagues, namely Subhash and Punal of Salem Veng, Churachandpur, if they fail to surrender to the outfit at the earliest.

The NRFM statement issued by its information & publicity secretary Sanajaoba Meitei further said that the outfit will give same treatment given to enemy against those dealing in drugs and intoxicants.